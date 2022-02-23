Ohio's high prices at the pump fueling frustrations
Ohio drivers are experiencing the largest weekly increase in gas prices. The state average for regular is $3.52 a gallon in Ohio, according to AAA.
BEIJING (AP) — Five-time world champion. Olympic bronze medalist. Olympic silver medalist. And now, finally, Niklas Edin of Sweden has claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he’s established himself as the most decorated curling skip ever. Four years after losing in the final to American upstart John Shuster in Pyeongchang, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men's final in Olympic history. “It feels so crazy, I almost ha
CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in
The NBA recognized the popularity of the women’s game in 1996 as its Board of Governors approved plans to start a new pro basketball league the following summer. The board approved the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to begin play in June 1997 with the slogan of “We Got Next.” It started with plans for eight teams to play a 25- to 30-game schedule over 10 weeks in NBA cities. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of the NBA Board of Governor's decision on April 2
METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t
CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig
CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span
A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h
MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed
BEIJING (AP) — Marko Anttila had time for many thoughts while in isolation at the Olympics. “Can I play here or not?” was one of them. The Finnish hockey veteran spent six days at an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, wondering when he could resume his quest for gold. Anttila returned for the second game of the tournament, scored twice, and took the shot that was redirected for the game-winning goal to beat the Russians in the final Sunday and win
Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.
NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The Vancouver Olympics created unprecedented enthusiasm for amateur sport in Canada. But since 2010, corporate funding has dwindled, and sports federations say they have to work very hard for Canadian athletes to compete among the world's best at the international level. Several of those sports federations feel Vancouver must secure the 2030 Olympics in order to give a second wind to private investment. “Canada thinks differently from other countries, which rely on major cor
An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi
As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio
BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Beijing Games: ___ BOBSLED 2-WOMAN Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic sliding medals, while Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. extended her medal record with a bronze. Nolte drove to gold and Jamanka won the silver, pushing Germany to eight gold medals in nine sliding events in Beijing. That’s more than any nation has ever won in sliding at any Olympics. Meyers Taylor, in possibly her last
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes
MUSCAT, Oman — Unbeaten half-centuries by Kashyap Prajapati and captain Zeeshan Maqsood helped host Oman to a commanding nine-wicket win over Canada on Saturday at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A. The loss evened Canada's record at 1-1 after an opening win over the Philippines. In other play Group B Saturday, Nepal dispatched the Philippines by 136 runs to top the group with four points. Canada and Oman have two points each. The United Arab Emirates leads Group A with four points. Bahrai
BEIJING (AP) — The last Alpine skiing race of the Beijing Olympics was moved from Saturday to Sunday because of too-strong wind, making Mikaela Shiffrin wait to get one last chance to bring home a medal from China. Gusts at up to about 40 mph (65 kph) led to the announcement of two one-hour delays for the mixed team parallel event, before the International Ski Federation eventually said it would not be possible to hold the competition at all on Saturday. About 75 minutes later, after what the sk