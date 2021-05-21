Ohio Woman Creates Cicada-Proof Shield Out of Shower Liners

An Ohio woman who says she has “cicada-phobia” after first encountering the bugs 34 years ago has constructed a shield from shower liners to protect against Brood X periodical cicadas now emerging from hibernation across the eastern United States.

Speaking to Storyful, Jane Pyron said she developed her fear when she was visiting her now-husband, Lindsey Pyron, in Cincinnati in 1987. That year, another brood of cicada was emerging after a 17-year hibernation, and Jane said she was “freaked out and horrified” by the bugs, especially when one flew in her car window.

In video shot by her husband, Jane explains how she built the shield using a $5 umbrella, two transparent shower liners, and a stapler, before modeling her protective contraption on a sidewalk.

Jane said she and Lindsey dated for one year back in the late 1980s, but reconnected three years ago after finding each other on Facebook. They eventually married and Jane moved to Ohio, but planned to escape to Arizona for six weeks as soon as the cicadas returned. Work got in the way of those plans, Jane said, but she looked forward to the next emergence. “We will be retired and we can go anywhere in the world that they don’t exist!” she said. Credit: Lindsey Pyron via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • John Tavares discharged from hospital, out indefinitely

    The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

  • What will Leafs' lines look like without Tavares?

    The Leafs have loads of depth, but no obvious answer when replacing John Tavares.

  • Report: Mariners' COVID-19 positive test sparks concern given club's low vaccination rate

    There is reported concern in the clubhouse regarding spread.

  • Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

    The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

  • Old man Phil Mickelson in the lead at the PGA Championship

    Phil Mickelson is in contention going into the third round of the PGA Championship.

  • Top 10 moments in the Stanley Cup playoffs this week: Big hits, blunders and loud barns

    The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs always provides some incredible moments, and this year has been no different.

  • Canada's Shapovalov secures spot in Geneva final with win over Cuevas

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov says a heartbreaking loss against Rafael Nadal last week is now paying off.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Nikita Kucherov deserves benefit of the doubt

    While some NHL fans are questioning whether Tampa Bay bent the rules too far with Nikita Kucherov, the star forward's return has sparked the Lightning's playoff push.

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.

  • Canada secures Beijing Olympic berth in mixed doubles curling

    Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue wrapped up the berth with a 7-6 win over the Czech Republic on Friday at the world mixed doubles championship.

  • Watch Simone Biles flawlessly land risky Yurchenko double pike in US Classic practice

    No female gymnast has ever completed the move in competition. Biles plans to before the Olympics.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Quentin Grimes hires agent, will remain in NBA draft after Houston's Final Four run

    Grimes is a projected late first-round to early second-round draft pick in this year’s NBA draft.

  • Why the Dallas Cowboys are 2021's most stackable offense

    Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don break down what to expect out of the 2021 Dallas Cowboys offense. With three electric receivers, a top 15 running back and Dak Prescott returning from injury, all signs point to this being one of the highest scoring offenses in the league this coming season. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Dog of the day: Cardinals as a home underdog? Yes, please

    The Cardinals are 14-8 at home this year while the Cubs are just 6-12 on the road.

  • Quentin Grimes: Path to the NBA Draft

    Houston Cougars star guard Quentin Grimes showcases how he has been putting in the work as the NBA Draft draws closer. (Photos and Video courtesy ISE Basketball)

  • Players, coaches wish Tavares well after Leafs captain suffers a concussion

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was released from hospital with a concussion Friday after being hurt in a scary incident during Game 1 of the North Division first-round playoff series between Toronto and the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first period of Thursday night's game after he collided with Montreal's Ben Chiarot and was hit in the head by the knee of the onrushing Corey Perry as he fell to the ice. Here's a look at some of the reaction to the incident from the Maple Leafs, Canadiens and teams in the league. "A very scary moment. John's a good friend that everybody was very concerned about. Happy to know that everything's looking on the ups, but definitely a moment where you know your mind races a little bit. You think about his family and then having to watch that. Just seeing your buddy on the ice like that is scary moment." -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza. "We've got to focus on winning hockey games here. It's a big boost, knowing that he's doing well." -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot "Honestly for me I didn't really love it last night how that all played out. It was scary for everybody. Everybody that was in the building, everybody that was on the ice. You never want to see that. "I've seen a lot of things in this game. That whole scenario was no fun to be a part of. And to follow it up with that (the fight), I didn't love it but maybe it felt like that's what they needed to do to get over it and to get it out of the way. "But I don't think, seeing the replay and watching it and seeing that hit, it couldn't be any more freak. And this game is so fast. it's so intense and so fast. Things are happening a million miles an hour." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Eric Staal on the hit, and the ensuing fight between Perry and Leafs forward Nick Foligno. "Huge relief. It was hard to watch last night, honestly. Such a great player, you never want to see that part of the game. It just kind of killed the mood in the rink. It took a little while to get going and I think everyone felt the same way. "I'm really glad to hear he's OK. I hope him and his family are doing well. I can imagine how hard it would be for his wife and his kids to be watching on TV. So I wish him the best in his recovery and hope he's back on the ice soon. He's a great hockey player." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron on hearing Tavares was released from hospital. "I pretty much turned away from the TV when it happened. It was ugly." -- Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault. "It just stops everything, right, when you see something that dangerous, the hit to the head. There's a really, really healthy competition and animosity between teams in the playoffs that gets built very, very fast and something like that just ends it right? Both of those teams, the Canadiens, are going through the same set of emotions in a lot of ways even though its an opponent. They just hope he's fine. "Great news today that things are good and he's on the right path back, but that kind of stops the game. The perspective of the game changes pretty darn quick." -- Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice. "It's obviously a very scary incident and it's a humbling reminder that this game is fast and things can go wrong out there. We're obviously all trying to play hard and trying to compete for what something everyone's dreamed of doing and that's winning the Cup. "They're still players out there, still humans out there and guys have families and it's a lot more than that. Scary to see and you just hope he's doing OK." -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. "It's never easy to see that. I'm sure they're very concerned about the injury, the severity of the injury. That was an accident. It's one of those things you hate to see happen, but unfortunately does on occasion. You just hope the players is all right. "Especially, Tavares means a lot to that team. He's their team captain. He's got a lot of support in there. That team, that would shake them a little bit, but in the playoffs, you've got to get by that and get going again. "Tough to see that. Tough to see a player get hurt like that. Hopefully he's all right. It does affect your team a little bit. You've got to find a way to get by that and get going." -- Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett. “It was such a split-second thing. There was no way (Perry) could have gotten out of the way. You could see that he was distraught." -- Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021. The Canadian Press