The Canadian Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Canadian Nathan Rourke's NFL future is in limbo. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Rourke on Monday, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the Jags haven't yet made the move public. Rourke, the CFL's top Canadian last season with the B.C. Lions, could be claimed by another team but it would have to place the Victoria, B.C., native on its 53-man roster. Rourke could also clear waivers and become a free agent, which would allow him to sign a practice-s