A 19-year-old storm chaser got a little too close to the action in Chillicothe, Ohio, on July 29, as a lightning bolt struck “about 50 to 75 yards” from where he was standing.

Robert Wilson, who took the video, said it was the “scariest moment” of his life.

In the footage, Wilson and another person duck for cover as lightning strikes moments after one of them declares, “I am Zeus.” Credit: Robert Wilson via Storyful