Ohio senators introduce bills to prevent another bribery scandal from happening

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he plans to serve the rest of his two-year term as party leader and his full six-year term in office, allowing for the possibility that he would step down from leadership before leaving office. "I am going plan to finish my term as leader and I'm going to finish my Senate term," McConnell told reporters. Two recent episodes in which McConnell, 81, froze up while in public have raised questions about how long he will continue to serve and McConnell has offered few details as to what caused the incidents.