Ohio releases 2022-2023 school report cards
The Ohio Department of Education released this year’s school report cards Thursday morning, scoring each district and school on a variety of factors.
Staff members ended up on the floor when they tried to intervene.
A 13-year-old boy died after he was assaulted by bullies at school. The district is settling with the family for $27 million, the largest amount ever.
Ontario's education minister has asked a school board west of Toronto to immediately stop its so-called "weeding" of school libraries after concerns were raised about how it was carrying out the process of assessing and removing older books. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday that he wrote to the Peel District School Board asking it to halt the process, a move that came after some Peel Region residents said libraries appeared to be removing books simply because they were published b
Grade 12 students in British Columbia this school year are the first required to take an Indigenous-focused course in order to graduate. The Indigenous-focused grad requirement, announced last year, was developed by the Ministry of Education and the First Nations Education Steering Committee. In a statement sent to CBC News, the Ministry of Education and Child Care said the requirement is "intended to build further awareness and understanding of First Peoples' perspectives, cultures, and histori
Parents and students are questioning the decision of the Peel Regional School Board, just outside Toronto, to toss thousands of books because of a policy requiring librarians to toss books that are in poor shape, were published before 2008 or aren’t considered inclusive
A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of an eighth grade boy who died after being assaulted by two other students at a middle school four years ago. The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced Wednesday by lawyers for relatives of 13-year-old Diego Stolz, who was sucker-punched at Landmark Middle School in September 2019. The teens then continued punching Stolz, who died nine days later from a brain injury.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge on Wednesday found that the teachers union in Las Vegas is behind a wave of absences and ordered an end to what she said is “very clearly a strike” during a bitter contract battle in a state where it is illegal for public employees to walk out on the job. Since Sept. 1, the unexpected staff shortages have forced eight schools to cancel classes for the day and two others to combine classes, according to the Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas. The distr
The Senate hearing saw lawmakers go head-to-head over book bans in schools and libraries.
GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A student is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office tells news outlets it happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available. Sheriff Nat Williams said the alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, was
Coronado Elementary School Principal Jeff Armstrong lived up to his promise recently to skydive for the first time after his school's families hit a major fundraising goal. In the first three weeks of the year, the school's parent-teacher organization kicked off its annual fundraiser. Unfortunately, this year, it got off to a sluggish start.
A school official saw the teen showing the gun off to three other students in a bathroom.
Neither of the books are shelved in library children’s sections in John Kennedy’s state
Quebec politicians are railing against a Quebec City junior college's decision to host a weeklong event promoting English. The ongoing "English Week 2023" is a five-day event at French-language Cégep Garneau to encourage students and teachers to practise the language. But several politicians suggest the initiative is undermining efforts to protect French. Premier François Legault said today English Week is a bad idea, while Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry called on the school to focus ins
Months into the Republican presidential primary campaign, the candidates' policy proposals are coming into focus with several indicating they would ax the U.S. Department of Education and challenge teachers unions.
In its recent half-yearly report, the National University of Singapore disclosed 8 complaints related to sexual misconduct, including 3 sexual assault cases.
The Assembly of First Nations is condemning the school gender identity policy changes in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, arguing they violate Indigenous principles of self-determination and identity. Allan Polchies Jr., the chief of Sitansisk (St. Mary's First Nation) in Fredericton and the New Brunswick representative for the assembly’s 2SLGBTQQIA+ Council, says the changes are dangerous and trans-phobic. A member of the Two Spirit community, the Indigenous leader said he knows what it’s like f
The bear climbed a tree near the university’s engineering center and math building on Tuesday. Is it still there?
All 12 YK1 school bus routes will be up and running when students return to the classroom on Thursday, according to school superintendent and CEO Jameel Aziz, but not all students will be able to ride. In a letter addressed to families, students and staff, Aziz warned that the processing and issuing of bus passes has been delayed by three weeks and will not be completed by Sept. 14.Students who have bus passes from last year will be able to board the bus with last year's pass for a period of one
The Diana Award's Tessy Ojo talks to HELLO! about the latest statistics on bullying in schools and how parents can help their children
