Ohio Police Officers and Locals Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain

Police officers and citizens worked together to rescue a family of ducklings from a storm drain in New Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 18.

According to the New Canton Police Department, Officer Knam and Sergeant Mizner, along with local residents, pulled the chicks from the drain and reunited them with their mother.

This body cam video shared by the department shows the duckling rescue. Credit: North Canton Police Department via Storyful

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on