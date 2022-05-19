Ohio Police Officers and Locals Rescue Ducklings From Storm Drain
Police officers and citizens worked together to rescue a family of ducklings from a storm drain in New Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 18.
According to the New Canton Police Department, Officer Knam and Sergeant Mizner, along with local residents, pulled the chicks from the drain and reunited them with their mother.
This body cam video shared by the department shows the duckling rescue. Credit: North Canton Police Department via Storyful