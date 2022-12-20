Ohio Neighborhood Lights Up With Impressive Christmas Display

Residents of a cul-de-sac in Strongsville, Ohio, have teamed up to create an impressive Christmas installation, giving a nightly show of brilliant light displays.

Footage filmed by Russell L Jones shows dazzling Christmas decorations in the front yard of several properties, capturing the expansive installations that light up the entire street.

According to Jones, the Christmas decorations are put up after Thanksgiving each year and attract visitors from near and far. Credit: Russell L Jones via Storyful