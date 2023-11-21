Ohio man protests city officials with graffiti on his own home

CBC

Charges have been dropped against two teen brothers accused in a gang-related fatal shooting last week after a social media video of the shooter surfaced.A 14-year-old Calgary boy faced charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder while his 18-year-old brother was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. "There's video evidence that in my mind conclusively shows the two individuals were not the individuals who committed the offence," said the younger brother's lawyer, Jim Lutz, fo