Ohio lawmakers looking into safety reform following school bus crash that killed 6, injured at least 18

While a single idea can't solve climate change, create jobs and ease roadway congestion, Joby's air taxis could be a step in the right direction — especially if that direction is straight up. "We describe an air taxi as a bit like an SUV, it's gonna take five passengers, a pilot at the front and four passengers behind them. It takes off vertically a bit like a helicopter," said Oliver Walker-Jones with Joby. Walker-Jones said Joby’s fully electric aircraft also operates with zero emissions and has zero need for a runway.