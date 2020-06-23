Ohio Kitty Rescued After Two Weeks Stranded in Tree

A cat was rescued after reportedly being stranded in a tree for two weeks in Toledo, Ohio, on June 20, with help from an animal rescue organization and a landscaping service.

Confronted with the classic cat-in-tree conundrum, footage of the rescue shows a man ascending the tree with a hydraulic crane, armed with Meow Mix. “This poor kitty’s been talking like crazy ever since we’ve got here,” the woman filming says. “He’s been meowing and meowing.”

Despite suffering some bites, the man wrangled the feline into a sack and transported it down to safety. The cat was then let out of the bag and put into the care of the animal rescue organization. Credit: The Compassionate Village/Britni Wilson-Carleton via Storyful