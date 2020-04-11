Ohio Health Department Illustrates Importance of Social Distancing with Mousetrap PSA

A striking PSA by the Ohio Department of Health that uses mousetraps and ping-pong balls to illustrate the importance of social distancing has gone viral since its release on April 9, racking up over 14 million views in just two days.

The video first shows hundreds of mousetraps, with ping-pong balls on top, being set off by a single ping-pong ball because of their proximity to each other. Then the mousetraps are shown separated, with the ping-pong ball failing to set them off. Credit: Ohio Department of Health via Storyful