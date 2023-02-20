Ohio Department of Health clinic opening Tuesday in East Palestine
The Ohio Department of Health, in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department, is opening a clinic for East Palestine residents starting this week.
The Ohio Department of Health, in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department, is opening a clinic for East Palestine residents starting this week.
Some GOP lawmakers have expressed dismay with Buttigieg's outreach and management style compared to other members of President Biden's cabinet.
Everyone is Googling "when are women in their prime" after Don Lemon's comments about Nikki Haley sparked intense discussion on social media.
What to know about the site.
The specialized and embattled SCORPION unit that the five former Memphis officers were a part of was quickly disbanded after Nichols' beating death.
Ukrainian pilots should be trained on F-16s from “today”, top Republicans have told Joe Biden.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister urged any civilians still living in Bakhmut to leave as heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine continues.
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In intervening days, heated discussions and public...
OTTAWA — A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books. Sameer Zuberi's comments come after a week where the Bloc Québécois forced parties in the House of Commons to vote on whether they felt provinces had the legitimate right to use the constitutional power however they wanted, including pre-emptively. Both the Liberals and federal New Democrats voted down the motion to defeat it, while the Conservatives supported the B
The Colorado River's decline threatens hydropower at Glen Canyon Dam. Now, officials are looking at retooling the dam to deal with low water levels.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Some Indigenous academics and activists say they've become the targets of a growing backlash against reports of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites — and they want Parliament to do something about it. They say they're being flooded with emails, letters and phone calls from people pushing back against the reports of suspected graves and skewing the history of the government-funded, church-run institutions that worked to
A nuclear plant narrowly avoided a potential "disaster" after two Russian cruise missiles came close to hitting it on Saturday morning.
This is what happened to 72 police officers after killings that gained national attention and sparked protests over police abuse.
US lawmakers urged president Joe Biden to train Ukrainians on how to operate F-16 fighter jets "today".
ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv on Monday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political source said on Sunday. Meloni, who took office in October, had said she planned to visit Kyiv before the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. Despite friction on the issue within her rightist ruling coalition and divided public opinion, Meloni has been a firm supporter of Ukraine.
SURREY, B.C. — The City of Surrey has released its draft five-year budget, allocating more than half of the property tax increases for 2023 to cover the costs associated with the police transition. It says in a news release that the 2023 draft operating budget was created without a decision on policing in Surrey, but relies on the presumption it will retain the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction. The city says maintaining the Mounties will cost about $235 million less over the next five years th
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss possibly increasing U.S. troop presence in Poland and making it more permanent during Biden's upcoming visit to Warsaw. "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their (troop) presence more permanent and increasing them," Morawiecki said on CBS's "Face the Nation." Biden will visit Poland over Feb. 20-22 to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Incidents have added to increased tension between White House and Beijing
It was family memories of the Holocaust which proved a crucial factor in Robert Jenrick MP’s decision to invite Ukrainian refugees into his home in Nottinghamshire. He and his wife Michal were concerned whether, as a busy family with “three children, two dogs and two jobs”, they could accommodate a Ukrainian mother and her two children in his constituency home in Southwell.
After 46 presidents, the White House has gone through many different looks. See just how much the US presidential home has changed over the years.
A little ahead of the curve, Regina already regulates and allows above-garage apartments and backyard suites. Regarding primary structures, Regina has a minimum sqft, but they plan on removing it as it didn’t serve a purpose. Ben Mario is the City’s Planning Branch Manager. He said the City currently has an 800-square-foot minimum but is planning on removing that minimum in the next round of building bylaw amendments. The City has already made changes to allow garden suites to occupy rear yards