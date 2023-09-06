Ohio dedicating $100M to removing dangerous railroad crossings

The Canadian Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been placed on the temporarily inactive list by the team's Triple-A affiliate. The move by the Buffalo Bisons opens a roster spot as Manoah builds back up after missing almost a month of game action. He remains with the team, which was scheduled to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Manoah, who has struggled for most of the season, was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons on Aug. 11 but did not immediately re