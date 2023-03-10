Ohio Atty General planning probe into HB6
A jury has found former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-GOP chair Matt Borges guilty in the largest public corruption case in state history. The jury delivered its verdict after just over nine hours of deliberation; in that time, jurors asked no questions of the court before reaching a decision. As he left the courthouse Thursday after the verdict was read, Householder maintained his innocence and said he was surprised by the jury's decision. “I was surprised by the verdict because I'm not guilty," Householder said, telling reporters that he would return home to his Perry County farm to plant summer crops and go fishing with his son. “I respect their decision but I don't agree with it."