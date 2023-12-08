1 dead after head-on collision on Cincinnati bridge

The Canadian Press

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — The wife of a former Mountie charged with murder sent messages to the officer the day of the killing accusing him of letting down his family by having a sexual relationship with the victim. Bernie Herman responded with a message to his wife: "Just so you know your life has changed from here on. I just shot and killed him." Herman, 55, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 death of 26-year-old Braden Herman in Prince Albert, Sask. The two men are not rel