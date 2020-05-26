'Oh My Goodness': Huge Cloud Vortex Swirls Amid Tornado Warning in Arkansas

A huge, funnel-like cloud swirled over Prairie Grove, Arkansas, during a tornado warning on May 25.

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows a massive, alternatively bright and dark cone shaped cloud. “Oh my goodness,” an onlooker says, “Look at how crazy that is.”

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning on May 25 for Prairie Grove and the surrounding area. Credit: @ReneeMalouf via Storyful