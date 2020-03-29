'Oh My God That's Somebody's House': Tornado Sweeps Through Jonesboro, Arkansas

At least six people were reported injured when a tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Saturday, March 28.

The storm flattened buildings and destroyed at least one business, and it also caused extensive damage to Turtle Creek Mall, local media reported. Authorities were conducting search-and-rescue operations into the night. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado at 4.25 pm.

This video, filmed by Derek Smith, shows a tornado approaching. A male voice can be heard screaming, “Oh my God, that’s somebody’s house” in the background at one point in the video. Credit: Derek Smith via Storyful