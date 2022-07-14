'Oh My God!' Fast-Moving Storm Whips Through Upstate New York

A powerful storm swept through parts of upstate New York on Wednesday, July 13, as heavy rain and strong winds caused a sudden 10-degree drop in temperature, local media reported, citing official sources.

This footage was captured by Liz Haroian who said it was taken in Marcellus, Onondaga County, on Wednesday afternoon.

“A few rumbles of thunder” were forecasted in the area on Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Liz Haroian via Storyful