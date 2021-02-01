OG Anunoby is taking an offensive leap
Toronto Raptor fans are finally seeing OG Anunoby take the leap his young career has promised, particularly on the offensive end of the floor.
Minnesota's top prospect is still suffering from the after effects of COVID-19.
Tony DeAngelo went unclaimed by the NHL’s other 30 teams Monday after the New York Rangers put him on waivers.
Tom Brady keeps raising the bar about how long he could keep playing quarterback in the NFL.
Dustin Pedroia accomplished in his first two full seasons what only nine players have accomplished in their entire careers.
The ex-Patriots wide receiver says the Patriot Way was 100 percent Tom Brady, period.
Justin Trudeau says he keeps a signed hockey stick from "living legend" Willie O'Ree as a constant reminder of the work that remains to combat racism.
Kilgore and Robinson are the first players or coaches reported to have a potential exposure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
After recording his 10,000th point with the Raptors, it’s time to figure out what the eventual Kyle Lowry statue outside of Scotiabank Arena will look like.
Are the Jets willing to part with the draft-pick capital — plus more — to land Deshaun Watson if he's made available?
The claims of an unbelievable worth ethic aren't wrong.
Shaka Smart is just the latest prominent coach in the college basketball world to battle the coronavirus this season.
A crushing AFC championship game loss was a turning point for the Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media on Feb. 1 about his feelings on taking on Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, how he looked up to Brady as a kid and what he’d like to take from Brady’s game. Mahomes also touches on becoming a dad at the end of February.
Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre gives his take on Deshaun Watson wanting to be traded from the Houston Texans.
Maral Javadifar thought Katie Sowers making history a year ago as the first female to coach in a Super Bowl meant that topic had been handled once and for all. Nope. Thanks to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, there are twice as many women to help with the ensuing media attention. Javadifar, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust follow in Sowers' footsteps with the Bucs the only NFL team with two female coaches this season. “I do look forward to the day that it’s no longer newsworthy to be a woman working in the pros or making the Super Bowl for that matter,” Javadifar said Monday. "And, you know, I hope we get to a point where all people are afforded equal opportunities to work in professional sports because there are a lot of great qualified coaches out there.” Locust said she and Javadifar have only one goal, and that's helping Tampa Bay beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday. “It wouldn’t matter if we were second in or 273rd,” Locust said. "And I mean, like we acknowledge the fact there hasn’t been many before us, but it’s not anything that we kind of keep in the forefront of what we do on a daily basis.” Locust and Javadifar won't be the only women to have an impact on this Super Bowl. Down judge Sarah Thomas will be the first female to officiate a Super Bowl. The Chiefs have a pair of female assistant athletic trainers in Julie Frymyer and Tiffany Morton. The Bucs also have Carly Helfand as a scouting assistant with Jackie Davidson in the front office as director of football research. Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said seeing women coaching in this game means a lot to him with his younger sister having muscular dystrophy. “To me, it is a spark to my eyes," Edwards-Helaire said. "I can talk to my little sister and she sees me play and now we talk about what is going on ... and she could be a positive light to the NFL and to the football community, I am excited about it.” Arians, who had the first female coaching intern in 2015 with Jen Welter in Arizona, said hiring Locust and Javadifar was a choice to open a door for great teachers. Arians said they “worked their tails off” and are more than qualified. “Inclusivity and diversity are great ways to teach,” Arians said. “I mean, the more input from different types of voices, the better output you get.” Bucs defensive line coach Kacy Rogers said Coach Lo has the thick skin needed for the joking among men playing in the trenches. Bucs defensive end Shaq Barrett loves how Locust is always giving him tips. She coached against Barrett's brother in semi-pro ball in Baltimore where she was a training camp intern with the NFL's Ravens in 2018. “It's a blessing to have her on our team and have her coaching in the Super Bowl,” Barrett said. Locust cautions against thinking she and coaches such as Jennifer King, the first Black female assistant in the NFL hired last week as Washington’s running backs coach, simply sprung overnight. “There’s hundreds of women that are at various levels of football, whether in high school or college semi-pro,” Locust said. “And they’ve been out there kind of doing it on their own, and they’ve been earning those positions on their own without any help from anyone else.” Coaching football wasn't an option for women when Locust grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, loving to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers and linebacker Jack Lambert. After going to Temple for college, she married, had two sons and sold insurance. Around the age of 40, Locust started playing defensive lineman in a women's league until injuries led her to coaching her former teammates. She took a job at her alma mater, Susquehanna Township High, as an assistant working nine years without being paid. “Did everything that I could to learn there, did every job that sometimes the guys maybe didn’t want to do because I knew that it would help kind of round out my experience as a coach,” Locust said. Locust also coached in semi-pro leagues, a women's league and youth leagues. She attended the NFL's annual Women's Careers in Football Forum in 2017 and again in 2018. Arians hired her just as the Alliance of American Football folded, ending her gig as assistant defensive line coach in Birmingham. A native of Queens, New York, Javadifar played college basketball inspired by her mother who couldn't even watch sports growing up in Iran. A torn ACL before she got to Pace University helped steer her into physical therapy. Anthony Piroli sought out Javadifar, wanting to add an assistant strength and conditioning coach who also is a physical therapist to the Bucs' staff. Javadifar didn't meet Arians until her interview. “His first question was, ‘What can you bring to the table?’” Javadifar recalled. "And, you know, I had laid it out there, and it was pretty seamless.” Both Locust and Javadifar hope the Bucs' success leads to more opportunities for people who look like them. Only two of the NFL's seven head coaching jobs went to minorities in the latest hiring spree. “Obviously, it's working, and hopefully it’ll set an example for the rest of the league to kind of take notice and stop, you know, being maybe so narrow in their candidate search,” Locust said. ___ Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press
The Super Bowl is always defined by numbers, this one perhaps more than others because there’s one number — positive tests for COVID-19 this week — that no one wants to see. Still, this Super Bowl like no other remains a Super Bowl much like any other. That means the usual numbers, like a spread of 3 1-2 points favouring the Kansas City Chiefs, and enough statistical bets to help lift money from the pockets of fans across the nation. Then, of course, there's the number 43, which happens to be Tom Brady’s age. And by the end of the week, there will surely be a record number of times he’s asked about when he will be ready to retire. ``I think I’ll know when it’s time,’’ Brady said Monday as the traditional Super Bowl media day unfolded on Zoom without the past spectacle of anyone dressed in a wedding gown asking him to marry her. If that wasn’t enough of a departure from Super Bowl norms, Brady took out his cellphone to start his Zoom so he could remember this, the strangest of his 10 Super Bowl openers. ``I’ve got to get a picture of this,’’ he said. Brady has been around for so many of these that he can summon up enough answers from Super Bowls past to mollify most sports reporters. The Tampa Bay quarterback never gives up too much, and that was true once again as he got a question about his friendship with former President Donald Trump that he evaded about as easily as he did would-be tacklers in Green Bay. But with the pandemic raging, this Super Bowl is also about the percentages. Just 30 per cent of seats at Raymond James Stadium will be filled by kickoff Sunday, a startling figure for a league that hasn’t had to worry about Super Bowl sellouts for a half-century now. That’s actually better than what many might have expected as the league battled to get games in during a season when many teams never welcomed a paying fan. A third of those seats will be filled by vaccinated health care and public safety workers. And if there is reason to celebrate the end of the football season, the presence of the workers is reason enough to celebrate some light at the end of the tunnel for the millions waiting on vaccinations around the country. Still, polls indicated that about 25% of Americans plan to get together with others to watch the game on television on a day that is unofficially a national holiday. Meanwhile, half the country plans on making a bet of some sort on the game, as sports betting continues to expand and gain new respectability across the country — as well as in NFL executive offices. Little of that was on the minds of players and coaches who gathered Monday — virtually, of course — for the kickoff to Super Bowl week. Their attention was focused mainly on the week of preparations for the game, a week that will be very different for Brady and other players who have Super Bowl experience. ``The mass of media, the mass of fans that you see every day. That’s not going to happen this week,’’ Tampa coach Bruce Arians said. ``It’s unlike any other.’’ That's what Chiefs lineman Chris Jones was thinking when his Zoom interview session briefly faded to quiet after a couple questions. Jones didn't mind, saying he was happy to stay on Zoom for the entire 45 minutes if anyone wanted to know his thoughts about chasing Brady down on Sunday. ``I prefer this honestly,'' Jones said, comparing the media outing to last year's session. ``You get to sit down the whole time. I mean I was at a podium last year, but you have to walk into the stadium. There’s a lot that comes with it. I think it’s best we get to stay at our own facility. We don’t have to leave Kansas City until the day before the game. I think that’s a plus.” Jones made his comments from Kansas City because, unlike previous Super Bowls, the Chiefs aren't heading to Florida until Saturday. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will sleep in their own beds , also unlike any other Super Bowl. Also in Kansas City the first worrisome bit of pandemic news emerged with backup wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and reserve centre Daniel Kilgore placed on the COVID-19 list as close contacts of someone who tested positive. Their status for the week was not immediately clear. But while the pandemic is crimping a lot of Super Bowl activities, there are enough storylines to make the game even more compelling than usual. That includes Brady chasing a seventh ring in his 10th Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes firmly establishing himself as the next quarterback great with a second straight championship. Add in a matchup with two head coaches who are hard to root against (remember, Bill Belichick isn’t there) and there’s plenty to keep the attention of most football fans even if their betting slips are torn up early. No, it’s not the same as usual, not even close. Nothing is these days, so it’s not like the Super Bowl is any different. But there will be a game Sunday as planned. And in the midst of a terrible pandemic, that by itself is reason enough to cheer. ___ Tim Dahlberg is a national sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at tdahlberg@ap.org or http://twitter.com/timdahlberg Tim Dahlberg, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — When it finally became clear that Bryan Burnham would, in fact, return to the B.C. Lions, the star receiver made an important video call. He knew Mike Reilly, the team's marquee quarterback, was eagerly awaiting news. "I answered the phone and I had a sad look on my face and was just telling him how much I enjoyed playing with him and all this and that," Burnham said Monday. "I had to pull his strings a little bit. He got a little nervous and thought I was saying goodbye. But I was excited to tell him I was coming back.” The duo built a special friendship playing together for the Lions in 2019, with Burnham hauling in 100 receptions for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns. “That’s my training camp roommate, my road roommate. That’s my guy," he said of Reilly. "So the relationship we’ve built on the field and off the field is something I really wanted to continue. I’m happy that we can do that.” Though the Lions announced Monday that Burnham had signed a one-year contract extension, there was a tense week when it seemed as if the call between the friends wouldn't be a joke. The 30-year-old from Moorestown, N.J., thought a move was imminent. He even spoke with other CFL teams, including the Winnipeg Blue bombers." “I thought my days in B.C. were done and I was going to be moving on," he said. "Luckily there were able to make something happen to get this done.” Burnham was expected to be highly coveted on the CFL's free agency market, which opens next week. Heading into the 2021 campaign, he sits 10th on the Lions' all-time list with 5,651 receiving yards and eighth overall with 33 touchdown receptions. In 2019, he became just the second player in Lions' history to record four consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons. A product of the University of Tulsa, Burnham signed with B.C. as a free agent ahead of training camp in 2014, and spent the first 11 weeks of his rookie season on the practice roster. He made his CFL debut against Toronto on Sept. 19, 2014, catching his first touchdown pass from Kevin Glenn. Asked if he took a hometown discount to stay in B.C., Burnham was blunt. "Yup," he said. “There was kind of a number that would take for me to stay in B.C. and a number it would take for me to leave. And B.C. got to the number and nobody got to the number it would take for me to leave.” Burnham said he understands that the CFL is in a tenuous situation at the moment, having cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He knows teams have to cut money and that contract negotiations are about business, not personal relationships. Ultimately, the receiver said he made it known that staying was his priority. “I was willing to fight for those guys in the locker room to the end," he said. "It’s not something that I was happy about, that I was going to be moving on. I wanted to do whatever I could to make it back in B.C. And luckily there was that mutual feeling.” Burnham last played a CFL game on Nov. 2, 2019 and, while the time away from football has been good for him physically, he's eagerly anticipating the start of a new season. Recently, he started throwing with Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans in Tulsa, Okla., where they both live in the off-season. “It’s nice to have a big-time quarterback like that who can throw you the ball in the off-season," Burnham said. "We’re both looking forward to making each other better. I hope I don’t help him too much though because we’ll have to beat them this year in the Grey Cup.” Burnham's new deal wasn't the only piece of business for the Lions on Monday. The club also brought back free agent Bo Lokombo and inked linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension. Lokombo returns to B.C. for his third stint with the Lions. The six-foot-three, 229-pound linebacker recorded 51 defensive tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019. A third-round selection of the Lions in the 2013 CFL Draft, Lokombo played 43 games with B.C. from 2014-16 and earned a West Division all-star nod in his second season. He was then released to pursue NFL opportunities before returning to the Lions in 2018 and recording a career-best 71 defensive tackles and two interceptions. Lokombo signed a one-year contract with Montreal in 2019, then was traded to Toronto for the 2020 season that was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. Toronto released Lokombo on Sunday. Born in the Congo and raised in Montreal and Abbotsford, B.C., Lokombo was a standout at the University of Oregon and appeared in the 2011 BCS Championship Game against Cam Newton and Auburn. The six-foot-one, 205-pound Guzylak-Messam returns for a third season with the Lions after working his way into the starting defence early in the 2019 campaign. The Hamilton native registered 37 defensive tackles and a sack that year, while also chipping in with 14 special teams tackles. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
The first time Ben Davies went to Anfield was to sign for Liverpool on Monday. Joining the champion of England is not something the 25-year-old defender expected while toiling away in the second division at Preston. “Obviously it came as a bit of a surprise when it first came,” he said. “But once you start to get your head around it, the opportunity that is in front of me is incredible.” The player gazing around the hallowed stadium soaking in the history wasn't even on Jürgen Klopp's radar until recent days. “It’s probably clear that in a normal transfer window, without any issues, we would not look at Preston if there’s a player for us," the Liverpool manager said. "It’s not really likely.” The pandemic has shaken football. Even one of the world's most valuable teams such as Liverpool is not immune to the impact of empty stadiums draining the business of cash. The January transfer window has seen spending drop to only around a third of the 230 million pounds (then $300 million) forked out a year ago by Premier League clubs — the lowest winter outlay since 60 million pounds in 2011. Liverpool had tried to avoid spending anything. Even after losing Virgil van Dijk in October and Joe Gomez in November to long-term knee injuries, Klopp had been unwilling — or unable — to sign cover in the January transfer window. Then reality set in with the prospect of the Premier League trophy being surrendered along with the other senior centre back — Joel Matip — being ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an ankle ligament injury. So a combination of panic and necessity on transfer deadline day saw Davies remarkably swap life in mid-table in the Championship to be part of a Premier League title defence, and Ozan Kabak join on loan from Schalke, the Bundesliga's worst defence. Whereas Liverpool bought Van Dijk three years ago in a fee that could rise to reach 75 million pounds, Davies will cost only around 1 million pounds. “Since our situation got clearer and clearer, the problems we had,” Klopp said, “when we saw him we got really excited about it and thought, ‘Wow.’” Much like the amazement on deadline day a year ago when Manchester United signed striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the final hours of the window. The Nigerian was only available as attacking cover because the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the Chinese Super League. The pandemic has forced most clubs to look within because of persisting financial uncertainties. “We’re up against something extraordinary,” Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said on Monday. “We’re operating conservatively and trying to take advantage of our own assets.” Rather than signing players for vast fees, Inter focused on tying down young talent to longer contracts. Likewise, nine-time defending champion Juventus has spent nothing over the last month. The speculation about Chinese owner Suning considering selling Inter could be fueling the parsimony. Marotta, though, is pointing to this being a transformative moment for world football. “The pandemic has made a big impact and the old model is not sustainable now," Marotta said. "We’re not going to see deals with huge transfer fees and salaries anymore.” In France, the collapse of a broadcasting deal with Spain-based group Mediapro created the financial squeeze worsened by the pandemic in restricting deals by Ligue 1 clubs in the transfer window. Even France’s richest club, Paris Saint-Germain, did not buy or sell players. It was a similar situation at Barcelona. Ronald Koeman has been prevented from signing reinforcements due to Barcelona's heavy debt, despite being 10 points behind Spanish league leader Atletico Madrid, which brought in Moussa Dembélé from Lyon to replace Diego Costa. “Barcelona is one of the many big clubs that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of spectators in the stadiums is struggling the most," the Barcelona coach said. "Also, the fact of lack of tourism in Barcelona is affecting the economic impact of the club. In general, all big clubs have very bad numbers, not just here.” In Germany, the most expensive transfer was an in-house deal with Leipzig signing winger Dominik Szoboszlai from fellow Red Bull-funded club Salzburg for a reported 25 million euros. Bayern Munich spent nothing on reinforcements in its quest to retain Champions League and Bundesliga titles. ___ AP Sports Writers Samuel Petrequin, James Ellingworth, Andrew Dampf and Tales Azzoni contributed to this report. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press
Alex Morgan is back with the U.S. national team for the SheBelieves Cup after a bout with COVID-19 over the holidays. Morgan missed the team's January camp and a pair of exhibition games against Colombia because of the coronavirus. She is among 23 players coach Vlatko Andonovski called into camp ahead of the tournament later this month. Morgan is coming off a stint with Tottenham, where she went last fall to get playing time after the birth of her daughter, Charlie. “I think that definitely helped her,” Andonovski said. “Unfortunately, the COVID now took her a step back, but I have no doubt that she’ll be able to get over all of the obstacles along the way.” Also returning to the team is Christen Press, who missed the January matches and has been playing overseas with Manchester United. The SheBelieves Cup, a round robin-style tournament with Canada, Brazil and Argentina, is set to begin Feb. 18 in Orlando, Florida. The winner will be determined on points. Most of the players called into camp were set to arrive Feb. 8, with the players currently in England due to arrive on Feb. 13. Left off the roster were goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and defender Ali Krieger, who were both included in the January camp and Colombia matches. “We know where they are and we know where they stand. We know the quality. We know what we can expect,” Andonovski said. “And it’s a good opportunity for me to look at other players.” Tobin Heath, who plays for Manchester United, also was not included because of an ankle injury that will sideline her for 10 to12 weeks. Andi Sullivan was left off because she is dealing with a quad strain. Sam Mewis, the reigning U.S. Soccer Player of the Year, injured her ankle in the second match against Colombia but she's progressing faster than expected, Andonovski said. "It’s still a question mark about how much we’re going to be able to rely on her. But I am pretty confident that we’re going to see her in at least one of the games," he said. Andonovski also invited three players to train with the team: Mallory Pugh is regaining fitness after injury. Emily Fox was the top pick in the recent National Women's Soccer League draft by expansion Louisville, and Jaelin Howell is a junior at Florida State. The U.S. national team tournament roster by position, with club affiliation: Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars). Defenders: Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit). Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnaise), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City). Forwards: Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage). Training Players: Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Jaelin Howell (Florida State), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars). Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press
The harsh reality of CFL economics helped John Hufnagel pull the trigger. On Saturday, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM dealt receiver Eric Rogers, defensive end Cordarro Law and defensive back Robertson Daniel — all pending free agents — as part of a deal with the Toronto Argonauts. The two teams also swapped '21 fifth-round draft picks and third-round Global selections but Hufnagel said money was definitely a reason why he made the trade. "I made a deal like that because I knew they wouldn't fit in our salary structure," Hufnagel said during a video conference Monday. "You can't be afraid of change. "I've already reiterated we have two rookie classes coming up to compete for jobs and I'm excited about seeing these guys. I hope one, two, three or four of them will step up and help ease the pain of losing some good veterans." CFL teams didn't play in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The league is hopeful for a 2021 campaign, having already released a complete schedule. Before the '20 season was cancelled, CFL teams staged a Canadian draft. The league plans to hold a 2021 Canadian draft which would create a situation where two draft classes could compete for roster positions at training camp. The CFL's '21 salary cap is set at $5.35 million. The collective-bargaining agreement between the league and CFL Players' Association also establishes a floor — or minimum a franchise must spend on player salaries — of $4.75 million. With CFL free agency slated to open Feb. 9, teams have been predictably busy either signing players to extensions or having them restructure existing deals. There was a flurry of activity Sunday, including quarterbacks Matt Nichols and Nick Arbuckle being released by Toronto and Ottawa, respectively. Both players reportedly had six-figure roster bonuses that were coming due. Nichols and Arbuckle ended up switching teams, with Nichols reportedly receiving a $200,000 report-and-pass bonus from Ottawa while Arbuckle's one-year deal with Toronto was said to include a $150,000 bonus. The Double Blue also signed Rogers on Monday. The addition of Rogers, 29, is big for Toronto. He had 85 receptions for 1,080 yards and 10 TDs with Calgary in 2019. If the Argos can come to terms with Law, they'd boost their defensive line with a player who had 32 sacks in 48 career games with Calgary. But Ricky Collins, a receiver who had 78 catches for 1,103 yards and three TDs in 2019 with Edmonton, is currently a free agent after being released. He reportedly had a $33,000 roster bonus upcoming. Winnipeg cut veteran linebacker Micah Awe, who reportedly was in line for a $5,000 roster bonus. At first glance, upgrading Canadian and Global draft picks for established players like Rogers and Law would appear one-sided. But Hufnagel disagreed. "It's more than I should've got because they're going to be free agents," Hufnagel said. "I was able to get something for something I wasn't going to be in possession of (come Feb. 9). "Secondly, I got them out of the West Division so we only have to play them three times. I got them to a place where people are familiar with them. They were great soldiers for us so there's a lot of good things that occurred with that trade. Eric has also already agreed to a contract so that's good for him." Traditionally as he's prepared for free agency, Hufnagel has had the benefit of having seen some players suit up against Calgary the previous season. But the global pandemic has turned what's been normal totally upside down. "You've got to say it's different because the whole year has been different, let's not kid ourselves," Hufnagel said. "What you're doing now is just trusting your ability to come to conclusions based on filmwork and not as much as in-person, seeing with your own eyes live. "I'm not going to be a big player in free agency anyways. I'm comfortable with where we're at." Two veterans Hufnagel did re-sign were linebackers Jameer Thurman and Canadian Cory Greenwood. Both played on Calgary's 2018 Grey Cup-winning team. "We've got lot of leadership and experience to help our young guys grow faster and learn the system faster and better," Hufnagel said. "I'm very please with those two acquisitions." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press