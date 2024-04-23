OG Anunoby hammers it home
An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on
Quite the name coming from the president who launched the invasion of Ukraine.
Sources: RBC Heritage will finish Monday morning but fans will need to watch on TV.
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe's team was in a similar position 12 months ago. The Maple Leafs dropped their playoff opener to the Tampa Bay Lightning before roaring back to capture the Original Six franchise's first series in nearly two decades. A weight was finally lifted. The fan base rejoiced, if only briefly. Despite suffering a 5-1 loss in Boston to open this spring's Stanley Cup tournament, Toronto still — at least in some ways — finds itself in a slightly better spot compared to last year's curt
Footage from a Colorado ski resort shows the two young black bears ascending the gondola structure via its ladder.
You don't see an ejection like this every day.
Mike Tyson visits Ryan Garcia before the fight and a memorable exchange ensues before Garcia goes on to beat Devin Haney by majority decision.
Tom Brady presented Novak with the Sportsman of the Year award, marking the Serbian’s fifth time receiving the honor.
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold in The Times' beat writers' mock draft.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Nelly Korda etched her name in the LPGA Tour record books Sunday, winning her record-tying fifth straight tournament with a two-stroke victory in the Chevron Championship for her second major title. Korda joins Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) as the only players to win five consecutive LPGA events. Her previous major victory was in 2021 at the Women's PGA Championship. The top-ranked Korda shot a 3-under 69 in the final to outlast Maja Stark of Swede
Ryan Garcia showed up for Saturday night’s fight against Devin Haney in New York as a 6-1 underdog. He also showed up several pounds heavy, towing behind him what seemed to be some heavy psychological baggage. And then he won.
The Broncos may have committed the greatest fashion faux pas there is: being boring.
Red Bull’s Verstappen secured another commanding win in China on Sunday to cement his status as the best driver in Formula One.
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner may have broken his own record for riding the biggest wave in history earlier this year.
The league on Monday announced the results of its drawings and the percentages for the 14 teams that can secure the No. 1 overall pick in June.
Horschel goes over the $36 million mark in career earnings in his 333rd starts.
In his final 2024 NFL mock draft, USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis outlines the first-round landing spots for six quarterbacks.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A Masters green jacket wasn't enough for Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler was running on emotional fumes fresh off his four-shot victory at Augusta National, but full of purpose that more than made up for his lack of preparation for the RBC Heritage. The result not only was similar, it has come to be expected. He rarely missed a shot. He gave little hope to those chasing him. And he walked away from Harbour Town on Monday morning with another victory that extended a d
Mike Tyson is training for his July fight date vs. Jake Paul. A recent video concerns some - but encourages others.
Miles Russell became youngest player to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at 15 years, 5 months, 18 days at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.