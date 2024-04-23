OG Anunoby hammers it home

CBC

An Ottawa man who was shot dead Friday night is being remembered by his colleagues as a devoted badminton coach who'd been nationally recognized for his training efforts.Kevin Willington, 53, was killed at a house in Manor Park in what police consider to be a targeted killing."I am still processing the shock," said fellow badminton coach Janet Hugli in an email to CBC on the weekend.Emergency crews were called to the area just north of the Beechwood Cemetery in central Ottawa around 9:20 p.m. on