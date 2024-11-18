OG Anunoby goes up to get it and finishes the oop
OG Anunoby goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 11/17/2024
OG Anunoby goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 11/17/2024
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
Four Cleveland players scored 20 or more points as the Cavs improved to 15–0 to begin the season.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Tatum had two chances at a game-winning shot and didn't miss the second one.
Hunter scored a rushing TD, grabbed an interception and made a highlight-reel catch.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start Saturday night.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his Week 11 starts and sits to help set your lineups.