OG Anunoby flies in for the alley-oop slam
Stay on top of the latest fantasy basketball draft trends as analyst Dan Titus highlights the biggest risers and fallers ahead of season tip-off.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
The frequencies teams have been using to talk to quarterbacks and defensive players have been unencrypted.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
The Yankees scored 11 runs in Game 4 to fend off a sweep in this Fall Classic.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum