OG Anunoby drills the trey

Stay on top of the latest fantasy basketball draft trends as analyst Dan Titus highlights the biggest risers and fallers ahead of season tip-off.
Nikola Jokić's elbow hit Scottie Barnes in the eye on Monday night while they were fighting for a rebound.
The Dodgers can win the championship tonight, but the Yankees are hoping to force a Game 6.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum
Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams all went to different teams the past few weeks. Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller investigates the fallout now that recency bias has faded.
Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the premiere matchup of Week 10 between Ohio State and Penn State. They debate if Ryan Day or James Franklin has more pressure on their shoulders to win this matchup in Happy Valley.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 9 PPR tight end rankings.
Which players would be good fits for new teams at the trade deadline?
Shohei Ohtani was limited as the Dodgers topped the Yankees to go up 3-0, but it didn't much matter.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives his thoughts on all of Sunday's Week 8 results.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
The 49ers held on to beat the Cowboys 30-24 on Sunday night.
Christian Kirk landed directly on his left shoulder while trying to make a catch late in their loss to the Packers on Sunday.
The 49ers have had their struggles too, but got back to 4-4 with the win. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are going the other way.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
A very close call for Atlanta's Pitts as he appeared to ease up heading into the end zone.
Green Bay went on to win 30-27 on a last-second field goal, with Love replaced by Malik Willis.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
There are just five weeks remaining in the regular season.