Often Gridlocked California Highway Almost Deserted During Shutdown

One of the busiest highways in the US — Interstate 405 — was virtually free of cars on March 21 after California was effectively shut down in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The state announced a shelter in place order on Thursday, March 19, telling people to stay at home unless “absolutely essential.”

By the early afternoon of March 20, 1,224 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 23 deaths were linked to the virus in California, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. Credit: under_the_city_lights via Storyful