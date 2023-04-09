Officials Warn of Chemicals in Air as Fire Burns in Hamburg

Officials in Hamburg, Germany, issued an “extreme danger” alert as a fire burned on April 9.

The Hamburg fire brigade warned residents of the Rothenburgsort area of the city that they could “be affected by smoke gases and chemical components in the breathing air due to a fire.” A cloud of smoke was moving toward the city center, the brigade said.

This footage was published by @deutschpole on Twitter. It was captioned: “Good morning #Hamburg #Rothenburgsort . Didn’t think a danger alert would wake me up. The smoke development is crass. We shouldn’t open our windows. I would be interested to know what’s burning on the other side of the rails.” Credit: @deutschpole via Storyful