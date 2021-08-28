Officials urge residents to heed Ida warnings

CBC

Canadian beach volleyball siblings Megan and Nicole McNamara reached the podium at the King of Court beach volleyball tournament in Utrecht, Netherlands on Saturday. The 24-year-old twins finished third in the 20-team per gender tournament. Brazil's Carolina Solberg Salgado and Barbara Seixas de Freitas came second, while the Spanish-Italian team of Maria Carro and Marta Menegatti were crowned winners. Success, however, is no stranger to the McNamara sisters. WATCH | Canada's McNamara twins fini