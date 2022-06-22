Officials: Multiple fires across Sacramento related to homeless

With multiple days of temperatures in the triple digits this week in Northern California, fire crews across Sacramento County are preparing for an increase in calls. The influx of fires began over the weekend. In a Facebook post Monday night, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it responded to multiple vegetation fires by air and ground. "Unfortunately, the majority of these incidents were located at or near homeless encampments, which threatened the lives of those in the camp as well as those in homes and infrastructure directly in the path of the blaze," the department's post said.