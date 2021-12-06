Officials Assess Damage After at Least 14 Killed in Mount Semeru Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia's East Java

At least 14 people were killed after the Mount Semeru volcano erupted in Indonesia’s East Java, the Indonesia National Disaster Management Authority (BNPD) said on December 5.

The volcano violently erupted on December 4, throwing giant plumes of ash into the air and plunging local villages into darkness. More than 5,000 people were affected by the eruption and 56 people were injured, according to the BNPD.

This video posted to Instagram by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology shows the ash-covered villages being surveyed from a helicopter flying above. Credit: Diskominfo Lumajang via Storyful