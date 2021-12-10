Officials approve Squaw Mountain name change, will now be known as Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain

The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19. Ujiri announced the positive test in a release issued Thursday evening by the Raptors. He said he tested positive after his Giants of Africa organization held an in-person event on Sunday, in which some of the guests returned positive COVID tests. Ujiri said everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and to wear masks when not eating or drinking. He said he is double-vaccinated and has received