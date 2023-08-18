Officials address air quality concerns after recycling plant fire
A strong cold front will trigger thunderstorms across southern Ontario Thursday. Powerful winds and heavy rain are two big risks
Homes were still burning in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday after a devastating wildfire destroyed a significant number of properties overnight, in a battle that the city's fire chief likened to "100 years of firefighting." Properties ruined by the fire include the historic Lake Okanagan Resort, which was engulfed Friday morning. The fire was "exponentially worse" than expected, said Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department. Wildfires experienced what the BC Wildfire service called
The beleaguered country suffered blackouts and water outages last year.
Trees of breathtaking size surround us, draped with moss and lichen, as droplets of water sparkle on the tips of endless foliage. Decaying fallen trees have created a multi-layered understory that ensnares our group, until a fern-lined stream bed offers a clearer path toward our goal — a mass of silvery wood that vanishes, then reappears, fleeting in the kaleidoscope of green. Self-described "big-tree nerd" Colin Spratt, 28, has a knack for spotting the shadowy grey bark indicating an ancient we
Strong thunderstorms will precede a rapid cooldown across Alberta as we end the week
OMO FOREST RESERVE, Nigeria (AP) — Sunday Abiodun, carrying a sword in one hand and balancing a musket over his other shoulder, cleared weeds on a footpath leading to a cluster of new trees. Until recently, it had been a spot to grow cocoa, one of several plots that Abiodun and his fellow forest rangers destroyed after farmers cut down trees to make way for the crop used to make chocolate — driving away birds in the process. “When we see such a farm during patrol, we destroy it and plant trees i
Landslides and flash floods have killed dozens in India's Himalayan states this month.
VANCOUVER — A protracted heat wave has settled over the southern half of British Columbia, sending temperatures in some places into the 40s this week. Here's a look at data associated with the hot spell that began Sunday, provided by Environment Canada. Information is correct as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Hottest temperature: 42.2 C at the Lytton climate station on Tuesday Daily heat records set at B.C. weather stations since Sunday: 48 Hottest temperature at Vancouver International Airport: 26 C on T
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency resigned abruptly Thursday, a day after saying he had no regret about not using sirens to warn residents of wildfires that devastated the historic seaside community of Lahaina and killed at least 111 people. That decision from the agency directed by Administrator Herman Andaya, coupled with water shortages that hampered firefighters and an escape route that became clogged with vehicles, has brought intense criticism from man
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years. Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region. Hilary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustaine
It doesn't end up on dinner plates and it lacks the popular appeal of whales and dolphins, but scientists warn that a small fish that is critical to Arctic marine life could be in trouble from climate change and human activity. Maxime Geoffroy, a researcher at the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland, said the fate of the Arctic cod — also known as the polar cod — has a ripple effect on animals such as beluga and bowhead whales and ringed seals. "Polar bears for