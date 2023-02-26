Officials: 3 people taken to hospital after Volusia County crash

Autoblog

With a brand name like Scout, one would expect that a bulky, off-roader pickup would be built in the United States, even if the company that owns it is German. Indeed, Volkswagen has just confirmed that the all-electric vehicle will be constructed at a new, from-the-ground-up VW-owned plant in the U.S. and will launch in 2026 with a truck and likely be followed with an SUV. In other words, it’s an official go, according to a report in Automobilwoche, which says it had learned from company circles that VW is no longer considering Foxconn or Magna for making its Scout in America.