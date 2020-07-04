Official Projects 'Booming' Holiday Weekend at Jersey Shore's Wildwood Beach

Crowds flocked to Wildwood’s famous boardwalk in New Jersey on June 3 as an official in the resort city said he expected it to be a very busy Fourth of July weekend.

In an interview with NJ.com, Captain of Wildwood Beach Patrol Ed Schneider said he expected the number of people heading to the city’s beach to hit “booming” numbers on Saturday.

Rides on Wildwood’s Morey’s Pier were allowed to reopen ahead of the holiday weekend, along with all amusement parks across New Jersey, following their closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief of Police New Jersey Robert N Regalbuto urged people to follow social distancing guidelines and safety measures that were put in place.

This timelapse footage shows the scenes on Wildwood’s famous boardwalk from 5 am to midnight on June 3. Credit: AtTheShore.com via Storyful