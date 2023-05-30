Officers take man believed to be armed into custody after south Sacramento standoff

Sacramento County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers took a man into custody after a standoff where the man barricaded himself in a shed, officials said. The sheriff's office said deputies were helping the California Highway Patrol chase the man before the pursuit ended near 41st Street and 37th Avenue in the Lemon Hill neighborhood in the south Sacramento area. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-county-lemon-hill-standoff-chase/44031835