Officers Fill Fifth Avenue in Tribute of NYPD Detective Mora

Rows of uniformed police officers stood silently along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue during the funeral procession for Officer Wilbert Mora, who was eulogized at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday morning, February 2.

The service included words from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, NYPD PBA President Patrick J Lynch, and family members of the 27-year-old officer, who was killed in Harlem last month while responding to a domestic disturbance incident.

Footage taken by Elizabeth Mora Mass shows the crowds of officers standing along Fifth Avenue on Wednesday.

Commissioner Sewell said Mora was posthumously promoted to Detective First Grade.

The NYPD said Mora was an organ donor, “one final act of heroism” that helped five people. Credit: Elizabeth Mora Mass via Storyful