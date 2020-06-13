Officers Drop Handcuffs to Protest French Government Response to Anti-Racism Rallies

Law enforcement officers in France threw their handcuffs to the ground on Friday, June 12, in a symbolic demonstration against the interior minister’s “zero tolerance” approach to racism in the police in the wake of anti-police brutality protests.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner’s moved on June 8to ban the use of chokeholds and to suspend officers suspected of misconduct.

The minister’s decision came after widespread protests against police brutality and racism in France in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the US.

Footage recorded by Nicolas Mercier shows a protest in the Paris suburb of Bobigny in which officers line up and drop their handcuffs on the ground. Credit: Nicolas Mercier via Storyful