Officers Clash With Pipeline Activists During DC Climate Change Protest

Officers clashed with pipeline activists in Washington DC on Thursday, October 14, during a week of climate protests that began with rallies by Indigenous people on Monday.

Footage shared by Resist Line 3 shows officers pushing protesters away from the Department of the Interior’s Stewart Lee Udall building.

Security personnel sustained multiple injuries and one officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

530 people have been arrested for civil disobedience since the beginning of the demonstrations, according to a People Vs. Fossil Fuels press release.

Protests were scheduled for Friday, according to local media. Credit: Resist Line 3 via Storyful