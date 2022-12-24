Officers Abandon Patrol Car in 'Treacherous' Conditions in New York State

The West Seneca Police Department in New York said officers were forced to abandon a patrol car as an Arctic cold front brought freezing temperatures and strong wind gusts to parts of the state on Friday, December 23.

Video posted by the police department shortly after midnight on Friday shows heavy snow falling. The department said the conditions forced them to “abandon a patrol car” and commandeer another weather-appropriate vehicle.

“We will say once again that it’s no joke out here and to please stay off the roads,” police said, adding: “Our dispatchers are overwhelmed with calls and we are doing the best we can to help everyone in need.”

The National Weather Service said conditions would remain “extremely treacherous” northeast of the Great Lakes on Saturday.

Lake-effect snow, near-zero visibility, wind gusts of 60-65 mph, and wind chills of -10 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit were forecast. Credit: West Seneca Police Department via Storyful