Officer and suspect killed in shooting in southwest Colorado

CBC

Montreal police say a youth accused of shooting and killing two other teens was also involved in the shooting deaths of two women in Pointe-Saint-Charles. In March, the youth was arrested in Toronto in connection with a double homicide in Montreal West that occurred on July 28, 2022. The two teenage victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the corner of Ronald and Avon streets.The man, who is now 18 but whose name can't be reported because he was a minor at the time of the incident, was cha