Officer Parks in California Intersection to Help Man With Cane Cross Street

A motorist in Los Angeles, California, was heartened when he drove past a highway patrol officer helping a man with a cane cross the street on January 16.

Footage recorded by Gaspar Benitez shows the officer supporting the cane-using pedestrian.

“What caught my attention was that the officer stopped his patrol car in the middle [of the road] when he saw that this old man was walking very slowly,” Benitez told Storyful. “It seemed to me a very good cause.” Credit: Gaspar Benitez via Storyful