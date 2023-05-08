Officer involved shooting Plant City
Man shot in post office parking lot by Police
A province-wide emergency due to wildfires is now in place in Alberta. Nearly 25,000 people have now been forced from their homes as 109 fires are burning across the province with about a third of those fires classified as “out-of-control.” Neetu Garcha has more.
"Prayers and condolences won't bring these people back. We need some action," said Steven Spainhouer, who rushed to the scene of the shooting.
Law enforcement called to Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon
Rep. Keith Self called for prayer in light of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets — a mall near Dallas, Texas — on Saturday.
Accident involving Range Rover took place outside city’s Ozanam Center
The shooting was the latest in a series around the United States in which men have opened fire on others for just walking or driving on or near their property.
Helen Hewlett has been jailed after being found guilty of soliciting murder and stalking.
Dozens of people gathered Saturday around a memorial of flowers and stuffed animals in a park as Indigenous drummers sang in honour of a slain mother and her 11-year-old. Family members identified the victims of the Friday afternoon attack outside an elementary school as Carol Ann Robillard, 35, and Sara Miller, who had started using the first name Jayden. "I'm really grateful for everyone for being here," said a sobbing Donna Robillard, as others held hands and said prayers. "Carol Ann, my daug
The shooting suspect was wearing a “right wing death squad” patch, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone
"Must we just stay here sad, concerned, lamenting?" the former Fox News host tweeted
The 62-year-old and his wife were visiting Louisiana from Arkansas as part of his birthday celebration.
The Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador are better known for their unique wildlife than organised crime, but for international drug traffickers, this archipelago has become a staging post.
A far-right activist best known for his showdowns with federal and state law enforcement officials in Oregon and Nevada is waging a one-sided standoff of a different kind after refusing to comply with court orders in an Idaho defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit by St. Luke's Regional Health was filed more than a year ago, accusing Ammon Bundy and his close associate Diego Rodriguez of making defamatory statements against the hospital and its employees after Rodriguez's infant grandson was temporarily removed from his family and taken to St. Luke's amid concerns for his health. Since then, Bundy has ignored court orders related to the lawsuit, filed trespassing complaints against people hired to deliver legal paperwork, and called on scores of his followers to camp at his home for protection when he learned he might be arrested on a warrant for a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
The gunman, who police say killed eight and injured seven others, has not been named
Authorities believe Siri Reddy, 16, died as a result of the injuries she sustained while falling from the hill.
Chloe Stein, 23, has been charged with false alarm to a public safety agency, falsely reporting an offence, obstruction of law, and disorderly conduct
EDMONTON — About 100 people gathered in front of an Alberta Justice building on Saturday to support Pacey Dumas, an Indigenous man who was kicked in the head by an Edmonton police officer in 2020. "Justice for Pacey," boomed throughthe crowd. Many wore orange and some carried signs calling for police accountability and reform. Dumas was at the event but did not speak publicly. Some family members who did called on the Crown to reconsider its decision not to charge the officer. The province's pol
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team's good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.” Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. There is no cure. Wearing a signature bow
After dropping a tough series-opener in Vegas, McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers came out cooking in Game 2.
If you spotted it during the race and wondered what it might be, here’s what we found out.