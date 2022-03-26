Officer involved shooting in Dunnellon

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a
Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.
Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.
After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.
CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont
MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko
The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.
TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico
Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.
The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for
Canada's World Cup clinching party will have to wait a little longer.
In an ideal world where the Toronto Raptors are completely healthy, how should Nick Nurse stagger bench minutes since Thad Young and Armoni Brooks are now in the mix for playing time? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and crew discuss the new Maple Leafs jerseys, designed by Justin Bieber and the focus of divided opinion.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b