Officer involved in fatal shooting is part of man's drug case

One of the Baltimore police officers in a drug case for which a suspect was to appear in court is one of the five officers who ultimately shot the man on Thursday. Darryl Gamble, 40, of Baltimore, was fatally shot by officers last week near Patterson Park, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday. Police had already said there was a warrant for Gamble's arrest when they confronted him. The 11 News I-Team has learned Gamble was due in court on July 13 for drug possession and distribution charges.