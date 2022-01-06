Office of the Inspector General finds Albuquerque's COO did violate city policy
Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. had 22 apiece as the Raptors climbed above .500 with a win over the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Ilya Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as the Toronto Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the undermanned Edmonton Oilers with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night.
A mistake with his visa means Novak Djokovic might not be able to defend his Australian Open title.
Brown says he needs surgery to repair broken bone fragments and a torn ligament. His lawyer denies that mental health played a role on Sunday.
The ball hit the referee in his hands.
Irving settled down after a scoreless first quarter as the Nets rallied from a 19-point deficit with their Big 3 fully intact.
After a tremendous performance in the Raptors’ win over the Bucks Pascal Siakam spoke — in English and French — about the opportunity this healthy squad has had to build chemistry and get better together. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
There could be some big names on the move at this year's NHL trade deadline.
Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?
Alex Rodriguez would move out of the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth if ESPN makes the move.
Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.
Ellen got emotional after 7-year-old Coach Cal implored her to "go out there and get the W."
It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Cale Makar's overtime winner on Tuesday was one of the prettiest goals you'll see all year.
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
A trial can start next month.
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving was just the jolt the Brooklyn Nets needed to escape a midseason slump. He can only provide it on a part-time basis, as his refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus means he can't play in New York. So for now, Irving will enjoy every chance he gets on the road — while still holding out hope he'll be able to put on a show for his own fans. “I know what the consequences were, I still know what they are," Irving said Wednesday night. "But right now, I’m just going t
The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke to the media following Wednesday night’s game, his first of the season. In addition, Irving addressed whether he is still considering receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the Houston Rockets a 114-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood added 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Rockets snap an eight-game losing streak. Jalen Green also scored 22 points and Eric Gordon had 19 for Houston. “We just needed this one, man,” said Porter, who had n
Neely protected Roger Staubach's blindside and blocked for Calvin Hill and Tony Dorsett during the Cowboys' run of Super Bowl appearances in the 1970s.