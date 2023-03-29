Offenders have chance to reverse charges through Oklahoma County treatment court program

Sky News

The attacker who killed six people at a Nashville school had reportedly warned a friend that something bad was about to happen minutes before the massacre. Audrey Hale, who identified as a transgender male and was a former student at the private Christian school in Tennessee, was shot dead by police after the killing spree. Averianna Patton said the 28-year-old sent her Instagram messages in which they talked about not wanting to live anymore and said that their family did not know what they were about to do.