Off-roader numbers up 25% from last year in Cal City
An estimated 35,000 people expected to be in Cal City for off-roading this week, up 25% from last year.
Investigators believe a New York couple were the two people killed in a car that crashed and exploded at a US-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls, law enforcement sources said, and the FBI sees no link to terrorism.
"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," Emma Heming Willis wrote on Instagram Thursday
Princess Eugenie, 33, opened up about the joys of living in Portugal in a rare podcast episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, sharing an insight into her low-key life with Jack Brooksbank and their sons, August and Ernest.
The former president wished “Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including…” and you can predict what came next.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was blaming the "liberal media" for trying to distract voters.
Evelyn Hockstein/ReutersA plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil was foiled by U.S. authorities, according to a report, with officials sending a warning to India’s government over its suspected involvement in the alleged conspiracy. Sources familiar with the case told the Financial Times that the target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S.-Canadian citizen who acts as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice—an organization advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh state
Ukrainian drones continue to hunt down Russian military personnel who have "strayed from the herd," catching them in the most inopportune moments.
Two people died on the American side of the Niagara Falls border, but the FBI quickly ruled out terrorism as a cause.
The far-right Republican congresswoman sought an invite to "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and critics had thoughts.
DeSantis remains far behind Trump in national and statewide polling in the early nominating states, an issue that he is working fervently to reverse.
That's if Prince Harry decides to cross the Atlantic.
The 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Thirtysomething' stars, who have been married since 2013, often share photos with their three granddaughters
An asylum seeker grabbed a mother in the street and simulated sex with her in front of her children, a court heard.
Vladimir Putin's newly unveiled superyacht, the Victoria, its cost, capacity and construction details revealed by Russian opposition group.
Attorneys for the New York state court system argue a gag order against former President Trump is necessary to preserve the safety of Judge Engoron and his staff
Bill Cosby has been sued by a stand-in actress on "The Cosby Show" who claims he sexually assaulted and drugged her at his home.
These hilarious animal photos took the top prizes in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
The four women, all engaged to Montreal Canadiens players, took in the Big Apple with stunning looks.
Cuoco shared the sweet video on her Instagram Stories
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The far-right, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders was headed for a massive parliamentary election victory Wednesday in one of the biggest political upsets in Dutch politics since World War II, and one that is bound to send shockwaves through Europe. The result puts him in line to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and possibly become the country’s first hard-right prime minister at a time of political upheaval through much of the continent. The exit poll publi