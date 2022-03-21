Off-road racing gains traction in Iraqi Kurdistan
STORY: Location: Near Sulaimaniya, Iraq
Off-road racing is gaining traction in Iraqi Kurdistan
Date: March 18, 2022
37 drivers competed at this off-road racing festival
and spectators traveled from all over Iraq's Kurdistan region
[Amanj Tawfiq, Head of racing group]
"There is a car coming! Hero, Hero, Hero, well done, well done! It is a hobby, and it is an adventure. It is true that this activity includes a certain amount of risk-taking, but it is a hobby. Everyone wants to let off steam. We really unwind with this activity and it makes us happy."