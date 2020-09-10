'Get Off the Plane!' Passengers Chastise Woman Refusing to Wear Mask on Flight

Passengers waiting for an American Airlines flight from O’Hare International Airport to Los Angeles to depart were almost kicked off the plane on the tarmac when a fellow passenger refused to wear a mask on September 9, one traveler reported.

Schenay Mosley recorded this video and uploaded it to Twitter. Mosley told Storyful American Airlines was “willing to kick 200+ passengers off of the plane because one person didn’t want to wear their mask.”

Passengers can be seen standing up and grabbing their belongings, while others are heard yelling at the maskless passenger to “get off the plane.” Passengers can also be heard asking, “So we’re all going to get off?”

Mosley said she and other passengers decided they were not going to be kicked off the plane because one person would not wear a mask.

In the video a passenger can be heard saying, “They better make her get off because I’m not getting off.”

“We stood up to them and told them that we aren’t leaving,” Mosley said. “They eventually let the woman off the plane and we continued on with our trip.”

The flight was delayed for more than an hour according to FlightStats.

American Airlines reached out to Mosley under the original Twitter post asking her to direct message them.

American Airlines responded to Storyful’s request for comment saying they would look into the flight and release a statement. Credit: Schenay Mosley via Storyful