Off to greener pastures: Odessa facility hosts retired racing horses

A second chance at life. Whether it be a second career or a place to finish out their remaining days, these former racing horses needed somewhere to go. "I would say pretty much every horse here has raced unless sometimes, in training leading up to racing as a young horse, they might get an injury or something that prevents them from racing. But they're all registered thoroughbreds that were either bred are meant for racing, and a majority of them did race. And then they're, you know, retired," said Pamela Barry, co-founder of Step Ahead Thoroughbred.