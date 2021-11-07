Off Their Game Week 9 - Melvin Gordon

The Canadian Press

The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ The Denver Broncos are without new sacks leader Malik Reed because of injury in their first game since trading star pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. Reed is inactive against the Dallas Cowboys because of a hip injury. Dak Prescott is back at quarterback for Dallas after missing a game with a strained right calf. Miller had a team-leading 4 1/2 sacks when he was traded. Reed is next with four after getting two in last week’s vi