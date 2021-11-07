Off Their Game Week 9 - Melvin Gordon
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tank Williams explains why the Denver RB will struggle vs. Dallas.
Tank Williams explains why the Denver RB will struggle vs. Dallas.
Auston Matthews and John Tavares had two goals apiece as Toronto picked up a fifth consecutive victory with an impressive 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
The highly ranked lightweights went after each other like hungry pit bulls, delivering insane amounts of punishment to the delight of the sell-out crowd.
The Golden Knights hadn’t scored on the power play since June 6, but their man advantage clicked Saturday and two PP goals were the difference in a 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
"I think everyone knew the ball was going to 77, and he delivered."
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly extending qualifying offers to infielder Marcus Semien and starter Robbie Ray.
Some sponsors are reportedly upset at the NHL's mishandling of the Blackhawks scandal, which has left the league's brand "significantly tarnished."
Pascal Siakam will make his season debut against the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
A fight fan's dream comes true on Saturday night with dueling pay-per-views featuring the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighters in boxing and MMA.
The Chicago Blackhawks fired coach Jeremy Colliton on Saturday, dismissing the former NHL forward with the team off to a rough start in his fourth season.
Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have stood out early from the pack, presenting old-soul know-how on the court.
We've had nearly a day to process the vicious murder of the New York Rangers franchise at the hands of Connor McDavid, and we're still in awe.
Joel Embiid was just inches away from connecting with Lonzo Ball’s head on Saturday night in Chicago.
Aaron Rodgers took ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine over a COVID-19 vaccine. Neither drug is approved to treat COVID by the FDA.
Three different Raiders first-rounders have faced legal issues after car crashes since 2019.
Seiya Suzuki has a .315/.415/.571 slash line in nine seasons with Nippon Professional Baseball.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
The Rams are -325 to beat the Titans straight up.
The latest from Week 9 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ The Denver Broncos are without new sacks leader Malik Reed because of injury in their first game since trading star pass rusher Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. Reed is inactive against the Dallas Cowboys because of a hip injury. Dak Prescott is back at quarterback for Dallas after missing a game with a strained right calf. Miller had a team-leading 4 1/2 sacks when he was traded. Reed is next with four after getting two in last week’s vi
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Melvin Ingram needed a job. The Pittsburgh Steelers needed depth at outside linebacker, so they took a flyer on the nine-year veteran, signing him to a one-year deal on the eve of training camp with the hopes he would provide quality depth if required. Less than four months later, Ingram was gone. Unhappy with a diminished role behind star T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith as the trade deadline neared, Ingram effectively pouted his way out of town. The Steelers sent him to Kansas Ci
Which QB will be a better fantasy play in week 9?